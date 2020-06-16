NEEDLES — A total of 7,796 people have tested positive for coronavirus San Bernardino County.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed 228 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county through Monday.
The health department also said the number of confirmed cases in Needles remains at two. A total of 352 people have been tested in the city.
SBC released statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 92,020 patients have been tested. Of the 7,796 that tested positive, 348 are in the 0-14 age range, 254 are 15-19, 1,300 are 20-29, 1,500 are in the 30-39 age range, 1,400 are 40-49, 1,300 are 50-59, 929 are 60-69, 825 are in the 70-and-over age range and the ages of five confirmed cases are unknown.
The county also said 3,960 (50.8%) of the confirmed cases are male, 3,818 (48.97%) are female with the gender of 18 cases (0.23%) unknown.
SBCDPH released locations of confirmed cases: Adelanto, 109; Apple Valley, 96; Barstow, 30; Big Bear City, 4; Big Bear Lake, 7; Bloomington, 113; Chino, 1,040; Chino Hills, 154; Colton, 314; Crestline, 16; Fontana, 837; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 34; Hesperia, 200; Highland, 218; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 95; Mentone, 32; Montclair, 185; Morongo Valley, 7; Oak Hills, 30; Ontario, 727; Phelan, 26; Rancho Cucamonga, 360; Redlands, 342; Rialto, 435; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 1,240; Twentynine Palms, 12; Upland, 214; Victorville, 341; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa, 263; Yucca Valley, 27; Undetermined, 261.
