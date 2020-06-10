NEEDLES — A total of 6,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed 221 deaths associated with COVID-19
SBC released statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 77,829 people have been tested. Of the 6,417 that tested positive, 249 are in the 0-14 age range, 191 in the 15-19 age range, 1,000 are 20-29, 1,200 are 30-39, 1,100 are 40-49, 1,100 are 50-59, 815 are 60-69, 741 are 70 and over+ age range and five are unknown.
The health department said 3,276 (51.05%) of the confirmed cases are male and 3,130 (48.78%) are female; the genders of 11 people (0.17%) were unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 93; Apple Valley, 77; Barstow, 21; Big Bear City, 3; Big Bear Lake, 7; Bloomington, 85; Chino, 924; Chino Hills, 136; Colton, 265; Crestline, 13; Fontana, 690; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 28; Hesperia, 161; Highland, 182; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 86; Mentone, 30; Montclair, 140; Morongo Valley, 7; Oak Hills, 24; Ontario, 592; Phelan, 19; Rancho Cucamonga, 301; Redlands, 307; Rialto, 339; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 979; Twentynine Palms, 11; Upland, 183; Victorville, 261; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 232; Yucca Valley, 21; Undetermined, 174.
The SBCDPH has confirmed that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Needles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.