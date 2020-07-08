NEEDLES — There are a total of 12 confirmed COVID- 19 cases in the City of Needles, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Health. Across San Bernardino County, the total number of positive cases is 15,345. The SBCDPH has confirmed 259 deaths, none of which are from Needles.
There have been roughly 278,000 confirmed cases in California with more than 6,500 deaths.
California on Tuesday reported more than 6,000 newly identified cases and 111 deaths. A total of 457 people have been tested in Needles and across the county, 160,643 people have been tested. Of the 15,345 who tested positive, 803 are in the 0-14 age range, 581 in the 15-19 age range, 3,216 in the 20-29 age range, 2,971 in the 30-39 age range, 2,642 are in the 40-49 age range, 2,361 in the 50-59 age range, 1,519 in the 60-69 age range and 1,241 are in the 70-and-over age range. The ages of 11 patients were not reported. Demographics for the 12 Needles cases were not available. The health department said 7,649 (49.85%) of the confirmed cases are male, 7,587 (49.44%) are female and the gender of 109 (0.71%) was not reported.
Needles City Manager Rick Daniels provided some insight into some of the positive cases in the city. He said that a non-office-based city field employee tested positive for COVID-19. The staff who were potentially exposed were notified and directed to get tested. Daniels said that a citizen volunteer for the senior center tested positive for COVID-19 but the volunteer has not been in the senior center since June 19.
“A senior center employee has developed some mild symptoms and is taking required precautionary measures to return to work. The senior center has been closed to the public since mid-March, so there is no chance of general exposure to our seniors,” said Daniels.
Symptomatic and asymptomatic testing is available at Tri-State Community Health Center on Bailey Avenue. To schedule testing, contact Tri-State Community Health Center at 760-326-0222.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 203; Apple Valley, 210; Barstow, 83; Big Bear City, 6; Big Bear Lake, 11; Bloomington, 272; Chino, 1,513; Chino Hills, 317; Colton, 688; Crestline, 23; Fontana, 1,842; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 108; Hesperia, 410; Highland, 444; Joshua Tree, 20; Loma Linda, 168; Mentone, 110, Montclair, 337; Morongo Valley, 11; Needles 12, Oak Hills, 48; Ontario, 1,443; Phelan, 50; Rancho Cucamonga, 746; Redlands, 657; Rialto, 875; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 8; San Bernardino, 2,518; Twentynine Palms, 16; Upland, 403; Victorville, 685; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa, 406; Yucca Valley, 62; Undetermined, 635.
Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased 56% in the past two weeks while the number of confirmed cases has jumped 53%. In Los Angeles County, where one quarter of the state’s population lives, people between the ages of 18 and 40 now account for 25% of all coronavirus hospitalizations — up from about 10% in April.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
