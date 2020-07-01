NEEDLES — A total of 12,550 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County. The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed 253 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The SBCDPH has confirmed that five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Needles. A total of 398 people have been tested in the city. No additional information was available on the Needles cases.
In the county, a total of 139,704 people have been tested.
Of the 12,550 who tested positive, 639 are in the 0-14 age range, 467 in the 15-19 age range, 2,454 in the 20-29 age range, 2,416 in the 30-39 age range, 2,208 are in the 40-49 age range, 1,989 in the 50-59 age range, 1,295 in the 60-69 age range, 1,072 are in the 70-and-over age range and the ages of 10 patients are unknown. According to the health department, 6,227 (50.02%) of the confirmed cases are male, 6,192 (49.34%) are female, with the genders of 81 patients (0.65%) unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 171; Apple Valley, 177; Barstow, 60; Big Bear City, 6; Big Bear Lake, 9; Bloomington, 222; Chino, 1,399; Chino Hills, 251; Colton,548; Crestline, 21; Fontana, 1,469; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 59; Hesperia, 334; Highland, 365; Joshua Tree, 19; Loma Linda, 137; Mentone, 69, Montclair, 274; Morongo Valley, 8; Oak Hills, 43; Ontario, 1,183; Phelan, 43; Rancho Cucamonga, 564; Redlands, 526; Rialto,724; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 7; San Bernardino, 2,076; Twentynine Palms, 14; Upland, 333; Victorville, 527; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa, 333; Yucca Valley, 40; Undetermined, 529.
With coronavirus cases surging, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he plans to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend. Newsom is expected to announce new restrictions today. California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that’s been driven in part by the state’s ability to now test more than 100,000 people per day. But more concerning to officials is the steady growth in COVID-19hospitalizations — a 43% increase in the past two weeks.
