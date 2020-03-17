FONTANA, Calif — Two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in San Bernardino County have been confirmed.
The county said in a statement that the one case appeared in a Kaiser Fontana patient who returned from London, U.K., sometime last week. The test was administered by Quest Diagnostics on March 12.
The patient, a 53-year old woman, presented herself to the Kaiser Fontana emergency department on March 12 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
The San Bernardino Department of Public Health is working to identify the patient’s contacts to monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness and to take measures to prevent transmission. As always should be the case, people experiencing symptoms of contagious illnesses should seek medical guidance, not attend work or school and avoid unnecessary contact with other people.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we recorded our first case,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “This does not change our level of readiness and alert because the county is in a state of emergency, we are prepared from a public health stated point, and our residents, cities, businesses and other key communities have been informed about safe practices. The health risk from COVID 19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread.”
The second case reported within San Bernardino County (the county did not specify what hospital or city) is a 54-year-old male with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with a person who had recently traveled from Washington state.
