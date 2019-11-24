NEEDLES — County Schools Superintendent Ted Alejandre brought a sizable contingent from the county seat to Needles to present an update on the state of education.
The fast-paced Nov. 18 luncheon meeting, catered by the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, was held in the El Garces and attracted an audience that included representation of the various school sites, city officials, law enforcement and the chamber of commerce.
Alejandre’s message focused on the evolving administration of schools with an eye toward proof of student success made possible by technological advances: I.E. the collection of data.
In conjunction with the Countywide Vision program launched to enhance how residents live, work and play; schools are learning to share information and explore proven practices to improve literacy rates, avoid absenteeism, preempt behavioral problems and improve student readiness for college or careers.
A multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) was stressed as was a ‘dashboard’ program for measuring performance in specific areas related to accepted benchmarks of achievement in the classroom and beyond. Data reflecting success in meeting those benchmarks is now tied to school funding via California’s Local Control Funding Formula and Local Control Accountability Plan.
Needles was congratulated on several fronts including its level of community engagement in the educational process, demonstrated in part by the wide cross section of interests attending; and a graduation rate which exceeds that of both the county and the state.
