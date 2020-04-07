NEEDLES — The Arrowhead Credit Union Needles branch is taking necessary precautions to serve its members and make it safe for their employees as well.
“Our Needles branch is open to serve members. We have signs and floor markers to encourage social distancing,” said Emily Friesen, senior vice president of strategic marketing at Arrowhead Credit Union. “We may limit the number of members in a branch if it becomes too crowded.”
With Arrowhead Credit Union Needles branch being open, customers can conduct business inside the bank if they need too.
“ATMs are a great choice for contact-free access to cash,” said Friesen. “This is also a great time to try our mobile app, online banking and phone services.”
Regarding online banking, Friesen said that members could do almost everything they would be able to inside the branch.
“Except getting cashier’s checks and cash,” said Friesen. “Everything can be done contact-free through our mobile app or online banking. You can deposit a check by taking a picture in our mobile app, transfer funds, search transactions, pay bills, etc.,” she said.
“We have extra team members in our call center and on our online chat team ready to answer questions so (customers) don’t have to leave home.”
