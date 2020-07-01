NEEDLES — The Colorado River Station will be conducting Fourth of July Marine Enforcement Patrol Operations July 3 through July 6. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s
Department will be involved in enhanced patrol actives near and on the waterways of the Colorado River, patrolling by land, water and air. Deputies will be deployed from the Nevada state line to the Riverside County line. They will be monitoring the waterway for operators operating watercraft under the influence and operating watercraft in a reckless manner.
Persons stopped operating watercraft under the influence of alcohol and or drugs will be arrested and booked into jail. Deputies also will be closely watching for children under the age of 13 without personal flotation devices while abroad vessels.
The SBC Sheriff Department’s Marine Enforcement Unit also will be participating in Operation Dry Water July 3 through July 5. Operation Dry Water is a national campaign with more than 40 California agencies participating. The goal of Operation Dry Water is to help reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities and foster a strong, more visible deterrent to boating under the influence.
Other violations commonly seen by marine patrol deputies are transom/bow riding and blue light violations. With the increasing popularity of wakeboarding, wakesurfing and tubing, deputies are noticing an increase of people on boats who are transom riding.
All persons on board a boat while underway (not moored at anchor) shall be within the confinements of the vessel, so the risk of falling overboard or being struck by a propeller is significantly reduced.
The blue light law requires all vessels approaching a law enforcement vessel with activated blue lights to come off plane and pass at a no-wake speed so as not to endanger the deputies during the stop and to reduce the chance of damaging boats.
All California boat operators 16-35 years old are required to have in their possession a California Boater Education Card issued by the CA Division of Boating and Waterways.
This age increases to 45 years in 2021.
For more information on obtaining a card, go to http://californiaboatercard.com/.
