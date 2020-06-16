NEEDLES — The property at 510 D Street has been brought up to code, according to the City of Needles Code Enforcement.
In background information provided by city staff, the city agreed on April 14 with Jason Benka to abate code violations of the property. Benka was in the process of purchasing the property and agreed to rehabilitate the property.
The property has been involved with considerable code enforcement actions, including accrued fines and costs totaling about $10,893.07.
Benka had until May 14 to correct all compliant conditions on the property and pay city fees and costs incurred by the city, stated the background information. Code enforcement has inspected the property and each of the code violations has been rectified.
The city council approved the release of the agreement to abate code violations with Benka for the building at 510 D Street during the city council meeting on June 9.
