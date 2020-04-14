NEEDLES — Needles City Manager Rick Daniels provided an update on how the city is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First of all, the water keeps flowing, the electricity is on, the wastewater treatment is operating, our crews are doing a tremendous job,” said Daniels.
City Hall remains closed until May 4; Daniels said that depending on how local, county and statewide numbers are, they hope to open the front office.
The city has adequate safety supplies of masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, he said.
“I would love to give a special shout-out to Melody Jones. She and some people in town have been making masks, sewing them at home and making them available,” said Daniels. “I consider them heroes.”
Daniels said city officials received a notice from the county, stating that the city needed to monitor all parks to make sure that attendees are staying distant, wearing masks and not in gatherings; if the parks cannot be monitored, the needed to be closed.
“Our first intent was to keep them open so our code enforcement officer (Adrian Chavez) patrolled the beaches, the parks and got an incredible amount of cooperation,” said Daniels. “We asked for clarification from the county health department if a boat launch was a park and determined that it was not, so we didn’t have the authority to close it. So what we did was blocked off the center lanes of the boat launch to keep distancing so you can still launch two boats a time. We also took in about $8,500 of annual boat launch passes and daily fees but about 90% of that was people paying their annual boat launch passes.”
The only parks that are closed are the skate park and Spike’s Desert Dog Park because of reduced space, however, Daniels stated that they will see how things are.
Daniels and Vice Mayor Ed Paget attended a briefing at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City. Daniels reported that WARMC forecasted that the peak of COVID-19 should be this week; it then will plateau and then it will drop.
“That’s what their model shows,” said Daniels.
The SBC Health Department is bringing a COVID-19 mobile testing unit to the city, probably next week reported Daniels. Daniels said that information on how the testing will be conducted has not been received from the county.
“We’ve recommended either side of this council chamber’s parking lot so people can line up and be able to receive testing,” said Daniels.
Councilor Shawn Gudmundson asked if the testing is going to be open to the general public or only those showing symptoms
“We don’t know yet, but we looked at the testing protocol at other communities such as Victorville; they left it open and they were swamped and weren’t able to function. As soon as I find out the detail, I will make you all informed and make sure the press is informed.”
The convenience fee that the city charges for people who want to use a credit card or debit cards have been waived for the period that the front office is closed.
“We prefer to handle checks and Visa and debit cards rather than cash,” said Daniels. “So as long as the front office is closed, we will waive those fees and late fees because it’s more difficult for people to pay their utility bill and we want to make it as easy as possible,” Daniels continued. “We were going to try to modify the PayPal agreement that’s on the website. Instead, We decided that what we would do is figure out what the fees that were charged, let’s say $6, we would rebate that to their account. So they would pay it but then it would be credited back to their account.”
Rainie Torrance, as the emergency manager, is involved on a daily phone call with all the offices of emergency services, personnel and department of public health on any new orders, clarifications to orders or any resources that are available.
The city continues to do its critical infrastructure projects such as the K Street lift station; the slurry project will start on Thursday with the Gates area, planning on the construction of the second pressurized waterline (up the hill from smith road to San Clemente and the Rodeo tanks).
“With our economic developer, they conducted a webinar for local businesses,” said Daniels. “Patrick has made sure that the local businesses have the information they need to get loans which become grant which covers two-and-a-half months payroll if they keep them on, utilities and rent.
“We are also working with nonprofits such as Saint Vincent dePaul because there are federal funds available for them to cover losses because of closing their thrift store.”
