NATION — Clocks in most states fall back one hour when Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. local on Sunday, Nov. 3.
People in Needles and Laughlin will set clocks back one hour. Arizona, which doesn't recognize Daylight Savings Time, remains the same. There will be a one-hour difference between that state and its two neighbors west of the Colorado River until spring when Daylight Savings Time resumes.
California is in the Pacific Time Zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.