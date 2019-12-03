NEEDLES — Sign up by Dec. 4 to participate in Needles’ annual lighted Christmas parade; a highlight of the Holiday Fun Fair to be held Saturday, Dec. 7.
The family event on Broadway kicks off the Christmas season in Needles on the first Saturday of December. The parade beginning at dusk caps the celebration.
Pick up an entry form now at the Needles Chamber of Commerce office, 119 F St.; or contact Mary Gonzales, Chamber Board of Directors President and perennial parade organizer in the community, at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 760-326-7151.
Entries in the three categories: float, decorated vehicle or group must display at least one strand of lights. There are no entry fees. A plaque will be awarded to the first place winner in each category immediately after the parade’s conclusion in Santa Fe Park. Judging criteria will be the best use of lights and best display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.