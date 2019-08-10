MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will commemorate the completion of the tribe’s new Anya itpak Pre-K and Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration to be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Arizona Village. Anya itpak means sunrise in the Mojave language.
The celebration will feature performances by the Fort Mojave Tribal Band and remarks from the Tribal Council and the tribal elder who provided the name for the school. Traditional bird singers and dancers and Fort Mojave Tribal Royalty will attend. Following the program, guests will have an opportunity to tour the school and to share a community dinner at the nearby Macavch Hithperm Wellness Center.
The culmination of three years of planning, the opening of the school represents a realization of the vision shared by tribal leaders, elders and the tribal community past and present. That vision is of a culture-based education for students, one focusing on Mojave language and traditions along with superior academic instruction.
The new state-of-the-art school will offer a Montessori-based program for pre-K students, while the elementary school will feature a curriculum that will use the Arizona State Standards and diagnostic student assessment in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). Students will receive individual Chromebooks or iPad tablets to complement their studies.
Anya itpak will provide regular physical education classes at the wellness center, utilizing the Brand X Method which trains students in functional fitness and physical literacy. Wellness center staff will work with students to make substantial improvements in the way they approach the notion of physical education and to encourage participation in extracurricular athletic activities.
Completed within just a year, Anya itpak Pre-K and Elementary School is the next of several future development projects slated for completion as part of the tribe's master plan. The 28,000 square-foot facility was completed without state or federal funding, allowing for tribal autonomy in the education of current and future generations of Mojave children and ensures the teaching of Mojave language, customs, traditions and values.
For more information about the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration, contact the Fort Mojave Public Relations Department at 760-629-4591 ext. 106 or e-mail gentrymedrano@fortmojave.com.
