NEEDLES — A community meeting to discuss the city’s housing element of the general plan has been set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in council chambers.
The meeting was announced during the regular city council session of Sept. 24. Council chambers are at 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Call the planning department at 760-326-2115, ext. 126 or 127, with any questions. Send responses via email to csemione@cityofneedles.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.