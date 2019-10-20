NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD), in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is participating in the nationwide prescription drug take-back day.
This is the 18th year that the DEA has held its National Drug Take-Back Day.
There are a couple of places that people can take their prescription drugs and one of those is the SBCSD Colorado River Station located at 1111 Bailey Ave.
The event is on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, said the SBCSD.
The DEA said that last April the public turned in a record-setting amount of nearly a million pounds; almost 468 tons of potentially dangerous expired unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at close to 6,300 collection sites all across the country. They said that this brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 11,816,393 pounds or 5,908.2 tons.
The DEA said that the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA continued to say Americans are now advised that usual methods for disposing of unused medicines: flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash; pose potential safety and health hazards.
