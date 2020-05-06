NEEDLES — Jim Rolls, Needles Unified District assistant superintendent, provided an update on other programs within the NUSD at the governing board’s recent meeting.
Rolls said that he took part in a meeting with the ExpandED Schools After School Programs to receive some guidance.
“There’s not a lot of guidance coming down in terms of what we are doing and how we are going to be using our funds,” said Rolls. “What we do need to move forward with is we have to modify our plan because we are not able to do the plan that we have now.”
Modifying plans is what a lot of districts are doing and that includes their emergency plan.
“This has been a bit of a change and moving forward we are going to have to be including a pandemic such as this and how we are going to address it,” said Rolls.
In terms of the federal education programs, Rolls said that it’s still supplement versus supplant.
“This means that our federal plans have to be supplemental but we can’t use those federal programs to do what would already be done by a state program,” said Rolls. “I do know that there may be some funds coming and hopefully we will have some wiggle room in terms of how we use it.
“We still have to submit our reports and we have to make sure that we spend 85% of that or it goes back to the state. If we can get a little bit of wiggle room, it’ll be much easier to use these funds moving forward to supplement what has already been put in place.”
School Plan For Student Achievement and School Accountability Report Card still are going to be required but Rolls said that they might look different moving forward.
“We won’t have a lot of those test scores, it will look a lot different than it does now,” said Rolls.
The state assessments have been canceled because of changes to school operations during the pandemic.
“The state applied for a waiver and the federal government accepted that waiver,” said Rolls. “So this spring we are not doing our CAASPP (California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress) test, ELPAC (English Language Proficiency Assessments for California) testing and also physical education testing.”
Rolls said the district can use the ELPAC testing that would have been done in the spring and do it in the fall.
