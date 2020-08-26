NEEDLES — During the Aug. 18 meeting of the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees NUSD Superintendent Mary McNeil, Ph.D., presented some dates for consideration for future board meetings.
The dates that were presented were Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. All regular board meetings open for a public session at 5 p.m. and immediately adjourn to closed session after the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call; the meeting will reopen at 6 p.m.
The board meetings typically are scheduled for the third Tuesday of every month unless otherwise noted due to holidays, statutory deadlines or special circumstances.
The NUSD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the future board meeting dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.