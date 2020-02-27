NEEDLES — Superintendent Mary McNeil Ph.D. and the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees are floating a pair of proposals for an instructional calendar in the 2020-21 school year ahead of scheduled review and approval during the regular school board meeting of March 10. Both can be viewed on the district web site at needlesusd.org.
Both versions have some common elements, including early release days each Wednesday; the various federal holidays; semester breaks continuing from Dec. 21 until Jan. 4; and spring breaks continuing from March 29 through April 5. Both total 180 days of instruction. Months offering the same months of instructional days in both are September (21), December (14), January (19), February (18), March (20), April (19) and May (20). The school year would end on May 28 in both versions.
Calendar A would start Wednesday, Aug. 12 and provide 14 days of instruction that month; with a fall break Oct. 12 through 16 in a month providing 17 days of instruction. November would provide 18 days of instruction with a Thanksgiving break on the 26th and 27th.
Calendar B would start Friday, Aug. 14, providing 12 days of instruction that month. October would provide 22 days of instruction with no fall break. November would provide 15 days of instruction with a Thanksgiving break the 23rd through 27th.
McNeil explained that Calendar A mimics the calendar for the current year with a break at the end of each quarter.
Summer recess begins in May because, she said, “Once we go into June we have issues with employees not being paid until October. That’s a hardship for staff.” Later in the meeting she said that’s an issue with the way the county does its payroll.
Speaking from the audience Pat Murch, active in various capacities with conducting sports events, asked the district to consider aligning breaks with those of Nevada schools as Needles competes within the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. He also observed that school years seem to be starting earlier.
From the board table Trustee Steve Thomas maintained that studies have indicated there’s an academic benefit for students in scheduling a break at the end of each instructional quarter. “We didn’t have a fall break at all until recently,” he said. “It was to try to improve academic performance. Students benefit from taking a break and starting fresh.”
