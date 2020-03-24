NEEDLES — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has allowed customers to avoid coming to a DMV office for at least 60 days.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMV asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expirations.
The 60 days for driver license and vehicle registrations are intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers who would otherwise have come to a DMV office to take care of business but are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. The transactions that require DMV office visits including new driver license, duplicate driver license, some driver license renewals, new license plates, complex vehicle registrations or title transfers and off-highway permits.
Transactions that fall within this action include driver license renewals for those:
• 70 years of age or older, who are required to take a knowledge test;
• Individuals who are required to renew in the office;
• Individuals subject to vision testing;
• Individuals with complex driving history.
The 60-day period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for customers who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons:
• Outdated insurance information;
• Registration expired for 90 days or more;
• Smog issues;
• Recent transfer.
Many DMV tasks can be taken care of through other channels including online, through the mail, through the 365 kiosks statewide or in DMV business partner locations. California law enforcement is encouraged to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver licenses or identification and vehicle registration records. If applicable, DMV may waive vehicle registration penalties.
All DMV offices remain open at this time to process those transactions that must be taken care of in an office, including REAL ID. The DMV has implemented many process improvement sand incorporated technological solutions to increase access to DMV outside of the office and decrease the amount of time someone has to spend at a DMV office.
