SACRAMENTO — Customers can take care of more essential transactions without an in-person visit to a California Department of Motor Vehicles location.
The available transactions now include:
Vehicle title transfers (transfer of ownership) and duplicate titles;
Complex vehicle registration renewals that require additional documentation, including partial year registration for commercial vehicles;
Submission of commercial driver medical certificates;
Temporary driver license extension (drivers encouraged to renew their license online if eligible);
Online renewals and reinstatements for vehicle salespersons;
Customers with pending virtual transactions can check the status online.
The virtual field office, which allows customers to upload documents, provide an e-signature (if required) and pay associated fees with an e-check, builds on the many other online services already available to DMV customers at dmv.ca.gov, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals. The most recent online service added is duplicate driver license.
“Creating these virtual options provides Californians more opportunities to take care of DMV business without visiting an office,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Dozens of DMV services are available online and through the virtual field office. The DMV continues to use technology to improve the customer experience.”
