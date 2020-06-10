NEEDLES — On Thursday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its remaining 169 locations throughout the state.
The employees at the DMV will assist customers with current appointments at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit. Behind-the-wheel drive tests are not yet available, and the DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
Employees will continue serving customers with existing appointments and the Californians in need of selected transactions that only can be compiled in a DMV field office, including:
• Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues;
• Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license;
• Applying for a reduced fee or no fee identification card;
• Processing commercial driver license transactions;
• Applying for disabled person parking placards;
• Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license;
• Verifying a transit document to drive a transit bus;
• Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions;
• Vehicle verifications.
The office also will offer services for commercial drivers, including vehicle inspections and basic control tests. The commercial offices will begin contacting previously scheduled applicants to reschedule the vehicle inspection and basic components. The DMV also will resume offering motorcycle drive tests.
Appointments: The DMV has begun rescheduling appointments canceled during the temporary closure and notifying customers of the new date. Once the DMV has accommodated those customers, the DMV will begin offering a limited number of new applicants.
The DMV plans to resume offering all services to appointments and non-appointment customers in the coming weeks, as space allows. The DMV notes for its customers that the San Bernardino field office is closed until further notice for repairs.
Customers will notice numerous changes to safeguard the health of employees and customers. Employees are wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance and have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves and soap and water. The DMV is providing hand-washing stations for customer use in select locations. Customers are required to wear a face-covering and remain six feet apart. Customers are offered a text message that will allow them to wait outside the building until notified they are ready to be served. Entry into the building is metered and customers may experience extended wait times.
“We appreciate the pubic’s patience as we navigate this time of unprecedented challenges,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We will continue to monitor the situation and act in the best interest of our customers and employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.