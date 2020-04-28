SACRAMENTO, — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
The DMV is:
Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date. The requirement to have current license plate stickers also is waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30.
Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4 to be valid through June 22.
Temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4, 2020, and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside of California within 20 days once registration becomes due.
Allowing temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4 to be valid another 60 days.
Lengthening motor carrier permits expiring in March, April and May to June 30. A motor carrier permit is required for numerous activities in California, including transporting property for compensation, hauling a commercial vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds and transporting hazardous materials.
