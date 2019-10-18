NEEDLES — 250 blankets is the 2019 goal for Needles Community Partners, who are collecting new blankets of any kind: store bought, handmade, no-sew or whatever. Twin size is preferred. Blankets are to be distributed to children of the community in connection with the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive.
Drop blankets off in the collection box at any participating business or organization; help a favorite business become the ‘2019 Blanket Business/Organization of the Year.’ Call 760-298-3959.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Needles High School; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; and the city of Needles.
