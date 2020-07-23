NEEDLES – The Needles Recreation Center, located at 1705 J Street, is helping our community stay strong by hosting a blood drive with Vitalant on July 24th from 8:30am-12:30pm. Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation. Any donor that receives positive results can then choose to aid in the fight against COVID-19 by donating convalescent plasma, the only antibody treatment available for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients. For those who have recovered from COVID-19, Vitalant will also collect convalescent plasma donations at this blood drive.
All blood types are needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells.
Remember, there is no substitute for blood and patients are depending on all of us to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when they need it. What you choose to do could have a very dramatic impact on the health of our community.
Here’s what Vitalant is doing to protect our donors:
Only healthy people are encouraged to come give blood. In fact, donors must be feeling well and free of respiratory illness symptoms, including fever, to be eligible to donate.
People who meet certain travel and other at-risk criteria for coronavirus infection are deferred ahead of time from donating. Learn More
Our staff wear gloves and personal protective gear; they wipe down donor-touched areas often and after every collection using a disinfectant.
We will be taking temperatures prior to entering the blood drive.
Staff use sterile, single-use collection sets for each donor and scrub the donor’s arm for 30 seconds before the collection.
We’re following social distancing requirements to keep donors and staff safe.
Staff who don’t feel well are required to stay home.
Thank you for stepping up to plate and helping patients with a blood donation during this critical time.
