NEEDLES — A community blood drive has been announced for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the Needles High School gym, according to the Twitter feed of the school’s Associated Student Body.
A poster related to the post claims appointments can be made by visiting www.bloodhero.com, the scheduling apparatus for Vitalant: formerly United Blood Services.
Clicking on the “locate a blood drive” link during a visit to the site on Saturday, Jan. 4, produced the message: “500 - Internal server error. There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.” A phone number for Vitalant: 877-258-4825 directed weekend callers to the website. Typically, walk-in donors are accepted at such drives.
The website appeared to be working normally by Sunday afternoon; displaying the Needles’ drive and several others around the Tri-state area in January, February and March.
