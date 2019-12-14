NEEDLES — Donate to the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive through Dec. 16.
Drop-off boxes can be found at Peace-A-Work Boutique on Broadway; 50 Shades Salon in Needles Towne Center; Desert Hair Salon on F Street; Desert Communities Federal Credit Union/Arrowhead; BPO Elks Lodge 1608; Eagles Aerie 2599; Hardware Express; Big O Tires/NAPA Auto Parts; Needles Chamber of Commerce; Needles Branch Library; Women’s Club of Needles; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department; California Highway Patrol; the city of Needles; Calizona RV Park; Palo Verde College; school sites in Needles; Colorado River Medical Center; and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Other may be added.
Want to contribute but don’t want to go toy shopping? Donation checks can be made to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation. Put toy drive on the memo line and mail them to Tena McGee at 910 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA 92363.
Call 760-298-3959 or send email to needlesfunfair@aol.com.
