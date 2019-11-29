Dot Foods donates $5,000 worth of food to Saint Vincent de Paul in Needles. Pictured (l to r) front to back are George DeLeon, Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store manager; Dot Foods Bullhead City’s Rocky Vercera, general manager, Julie Foster, HR manager, Arissa Halfacre, HR coordinator; the late Jose Garcia of St. Vincent de Paul; Dot Foods’ Todd Wenger, transportation manager, Kevin Reeves, operations support manager, Anthony Munguia, warehouse lead and Terry Fate, warehouse director.