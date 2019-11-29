BULLHEAD CITY — Dot Foods Arizona in Bullhead City donated $5,000 worth of food to five area food pantries for a total contribution of $25,000.
In a prepared statement Dot Foods said that each pantry was given a list of available items and allowed to shop for the products that best address their specific needs.
One of the pantries which received a donation was Saint Vincent de Paul in Needles.
“This will improve our ability to serve families in need in Needles and across the Tri-state,” said George DeLeon, Saint Vincent de Paul store manager. DeLeon said that the donation from Dot Foods will help them make food bags for people who are in their food program.
Another one of the recipients was the Mohave Valley Food Pantry in Fort Mohave.
Pastor Gene Stouffer said that the food pantry serves about 30 to 70 families during the five days that they are open.
“With Christmas close, this donation will be a good addition,” said Stouffer.
Others that Dot Foods donated to were Firehouse Ministries in Bullhead City, Saint Vincent de Paul in Bullhead City and the Salvation Army in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.