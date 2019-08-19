SAN BERNARDINO — Recycling used motor oil and filters is not only the right thing to do, it’s the only legal thing to do, reminds the county of San Bernardino.
The county Fire Protection District and the city of Needles team up to hold a household hazardous waste collection event from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Needles City Yard, 112 Robuffa St. The event is funded by CalRecycle.
“Dumping used oil or any chemical is a crime,” reads a county announcement for the event, “legally and environmentally. Dumped oil contaminates ground water,” the drinking water source for most people.
The county continues to warn that used oil is insoluble, can contain toxic chemicals, and kills plants and aquatic life. A pint of used oil, the county maintains, can create an acre-size oil slick on surface water.
Drain oil from motor vehicles, powered water craft, lawn equipment or anything else that uses it into reusable, sealable containers. CalRecycle may provide free oil containers: call 800-OILYCAT for availability.
Never dump oil on the ground, in a gutter or storm drain, or throw it in the trash. Do not mix anything with oil: water, paint, pesticides, solvents, diesel fuel, antifreeze, gasoline and so on.
