NEEDLES — Early registrants in the inaugural Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run get a bonus. The $60 entry fee for those signing up before March 1 includes a T-shirt and goodie bag which those joining March 2 through the March 14 event won’t get, though T-shirts may be purchased during the day from vendors at Jack Smith Park. To further sweeten the deal the first 50 to sign up will automatically get a discount.
Sign up at the Needles Chamber of Commerce, 119 F St.; call 760-326-2050; send email to info@needleschamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities may still be available as well.
The event features a day of off-road driving in a 35-mile loop between Jack Smith Park and Park Moabi, both along the Colorado River. The beginning and end, and the after party, will be in Jack Smith Park along River Road in Needles.
Promoted by off-road racer and syndicated radio host Jim Beaver of Parker and run on a course laid out by the chamber’s Pam Blake and Needles Rodeo Association Co-chair Corey Payne, the route provides fun for every type of off-road vehicle: Jeeps, ATV’s, side-by-sides or dirt bikes. Vehicles must be registered. The course will be mapped with a Global Positioning System.
The after party at Jack Smith Park includes an assortment of vendors and a live performance by the LittleTown band.
