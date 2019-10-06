NEEDLES — Local utility customers will pay a 2.6 percent increase in electric rates beginning Oct. 1; a cost of living increase as determined by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for cities in the Western United States.
The basic service charge for local electric customers increases from $29.82 to $30.60 per month; however costs for actually buying electricity come down slightly.
Hydroelectric power purchased between October and February, a 405 kilowatt hour allotment, declines from $0.0652 to $0.0636; the 758 kwh allotment purchased between March and September declines from $0.0621 to $0.0594.
‘Over-hydro’ charges, for electricity bought from sources other than hydroelectric generation, increases by two cents to make up for a $777,920 deficit in power purchase costs; customers will pay $0.1079 until the shortfall is made up after which the rate falls to $0.0872.
City council, in action taken during the Sept. 10 regular meeting, voted to take a similar increase in water and waste water out of the general fund, rather than assessing the customers. The justification cited was repayment of local taxpayers for years of subsidizing the Bashas’ Grocery operation before it ultimately closed; a victim of a bankruptcy filing for the Arizona-based chain of stores.
Councilors Shawn Gudmundson, Clayton Hazlewood, Zachery Longacre and Timothy Terral voted for the water and wastewater measure; Mayor Jeff Williams and Councilors Edward Paget and Tona Belt voted against. Belt, Gudmundson, Paget, Terral and Williams voted for the electric rate measure; Councilors Hazlewood and Longacre voted against.
