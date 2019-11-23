Lighted Christmas Parade

With Spike at the wheel of an ATV and his famous saguaro cactus alongside, the Needles Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's entry in the 2019 lighted Christmas parade was a festive sight. The parade follows the Holiday Fun Fair on Dec. 7.

 ROBIN RICHARDS/News West

NEEDLES — Enter the annual lighted Christmas parade, a feature of the Needles Holiday Fun Fair, by 4 p.m. PST Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Pick up an entry form now at the Needles Chamber of Commerce office, 119 F St.; or contact Parade Chair Mary Gonzales at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 760-326-7151.

Entry categories are float, decorated vehicle or group. All entries must be lighted. No candy is to be thrown: it will be dark during the evening event which could prove hazardous to children pursuing candy into the streets. Walkers distributing candy hand-to-hand are okay. Equestrian entries are also discouraged due to the darkness.

Returned forms should include a script describing the entry, to be read by the master of ceremonies announcing the parade.

There are no entry fees. A plaque will be awarded to the first place winner in each category.

Previewing of entries will take place before the parade; all judging will be done during the parade; awards will be presented immediately after in Santa Fe Park.

Judging criteria will be the best use of lights and best display.

