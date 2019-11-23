NEEDLES — Enter the annual lighted Christmas parade, a feature of the Needles Holiday Fun Fair, by 4 p.m. PST Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Pick up an entry form now at the Needles Chamber of Commerce office, 119 F St.; or contact Parade Chair Mary Gonzales at Colorado River Medical Center, email mgonzales@crmccares.com, fax 760-459-2210, or phone between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 760-326-7151.
Entry categories are float, decorated vehicle or group. All entries must be lighted. No candy is to be thrown: it will be dark during the evening event which could prove hazardous to children pursuing candy into the streets. Walkers distributing candy hand-to-hand are okay. Equestrian entries are also discouraged due to the darkness.
Returned forms should include a script describing the entry, to be read by the master of ceremonies announcing the parade.
There are no entry fees. A plaque will be awarded to the first place winner in each category.
Previewing of entries will take place before the parade; all judging will be done during the parade; awards will be presented immediately after in Santa Fe Park.
Judging criteria will be the best use of lights and best display.
