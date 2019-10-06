The cast of Needles Dances with the Stars gathers to find out who the crowd’s favorites were toward the end of the Needles Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort Friday night. Pictured (l to r, front to back) are Hansel Boyd with Porter Weiss, Wyatt Butterfield, Reddik Rubacalba and Tristan East; Kobee McCorkle with Lena Butterfield; Barbara Earl with Abigail Belt and Bryar Leivas; Renee Cardona with Jaycee Barrett and Kensley Beals; Austin Baldwin with Liana DeLeon; Dr. Ruth Ross with Adyn Rockwood and Janae Adams; organizer and MC Eileen Hartwick at the microphone; Patrick Martinez with Clementine Fritz (to his right) and Dance Trax 51 director Graci Weiss (to his left). Earle and her girls won the evening’s competition with their dance to The Tractor’s 1994 hit Baby Likes To Rock It, which won the Country Music Association Award for Music Video of the Year.