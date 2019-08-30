TRI-STATE — An excessive heat warning originally declared for Aug. 27 and 28 has been extended to 10 p.m. Aug. 31, with potential to continue beyond that date. According to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service, “Strong high pressure will continue to bring very hot conditions to the entire Mojave Desert Region through at least Saturday.”
How hot? Up to 110 in Las Vegas, 115 along the Colorado River and 120 in Death Valley National Park.
Labor Day weekend travelers are a special concern of the service, which reminds them to pack extra water before venturing into desert areas.
All readers are warned to extra precautions. Those who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Know signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight, loose fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water. Stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances; in extreme heat temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes.
