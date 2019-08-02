LAS VEGAS — An excessive heat warning has been issued for desert areas from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu to Death Valley between 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the low one-teens in the Las Vegas Valley, 117 in the Tri-state and could hit the mid 120s in Death Valley.
People in the impacted area; especially those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, the young, the elderly and those with chronic ailments; are warned of the possibility of related health dangers including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Advice provided by the NWS includes rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, wearing light weight and loose fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water.
Never leave people or pets of any age unattended in vehicles.
