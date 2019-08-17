TRI-STATE — The local area’s respite from excessive heat may prove short. The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat watch for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 through 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Temperatures, said the service, could range between 113 and 121 degrees in the Lower Colorado River Valley and Death Valley National Park.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are dangers. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
Readers are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun in air-conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Never leave pets or children unattended in a motor vehicle.
The office issued an excessive heat watch for the preceding week then elevated the watch to an excessive heat warning. Temperatures at the airport south of Needles reached 118 degrees on Aug. 15.
