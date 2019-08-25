TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has announced another excessive heat watch, the third in as many weeks, for the Colorado River Valley and adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to Lake Mead.
Temperatures could reach 115 degrees or so around Needles during the watch period between the morning hours of Aug. 27 and the evening of Aug. 28. Both the preceding watches were elevated to warnings as the scorching temperatures approached.
The service warns that such temperatures can create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, are possible. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun in air-conditioned rooms, and check up on relatives and neighbors especially young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a motor vehicle: temperatures can become lethal in minutes.
