TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat watch between 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Daytime highs are expected to be five to seven degrees above normal for this time of year with temperatures reaching the upper one-teens along the Colorado River from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Readers are warned to beware of illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
The service recommends those in the affected area drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
