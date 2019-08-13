TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has elevated an excessive heat watch to a warning and extended its duration to between 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Daytime high temperatures could reach 120 degrees along the Colorado River from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area; 114 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley.
Readers are warned to beware of illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
The service warns to take extra precautions. Those who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Know signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight, loose fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water. Stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances; in extreme heat temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.