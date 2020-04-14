NEEDLES – So far, Melody Jones and Linda Hedrick have made 800 masks that they give out to people in the Needles community.
“We have a goal of 1,000 but it will probably go up because of the recent recommendation from the San Bernardino County Health Officer,” said Jones. “My sewing machine that was a little older gave up on me one night so I’m on my second sewing machine which was gifted to me by one of my friends.”
Acting San Bernardino County Health Officer Erin Gustafson last week ordered that all persons in the county, including essential workers, wear face coverings when they leave their homes or places of residence for essential activities. Riverside County made a similar declaration.
Jones and Hedrick already were doing their part. It all started when Jones made a mask for one of her friend’s daughter who is a nurse.
“It went crazy from there,” said Jones.
Jones started making the masks April 1 and that’s when she realized that the need was great.
“I worked by myself for three days and I had to phone a friend because I didn’t realize how big it was going to get,” said Jones. “Linda Hedrick has been helping me make them and we ended up with two more cutters and my neighbor even helped me cut the fabric. It has been some late nights but it’s rewarding and my spirit is so full I can’t even tell you, its just God’s work. It’s amazing. If we can just do something kind for other people the reward of that is endless.”
Jones timed herself to see how long that it takes to make the facemasks and she said that if everything is precut, it takes her 2 minutes and 48.8 seconds.
“We prefer 100% cotton, woven cotton not T-shirt material because woven cotton is so much easier to work with,” said Jones.
Since Jones has started sewing masks, she has gotten orders from the City of Needles and a large order from Arizona Pipeline.
“I have an orange bucket outside of my home where we put masks that we have made and people come by to pick one up,” said Jones. “Right now people from hospitals, offices and all walks of life need the masks.”
Making masks has taken a lot of Jones’ time but people from the community and friends have helped her.
“Everybody has helped donated whether it’s fabric or money for fabric or money for time,” said Jones. “We have had breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered for us and my friends go and grab my groceries. I truly have the most amazing friends in the world.”
Jones and Hedrick have not charged for any of the masks but they do accept donations.
“Materials aren’t cheap and people have donated materials but some people haven’t donated anything and cleaned out my bucket. However, I will say that the givers and the lovers of the world more than compensate for those who can’t give,” said Jones.
Jones said that if people need a mask they can check the orange bucket, at 2014 Luna Vista. If there are some masks in there, just take what you need and leave the rest for others. If there are none in there, she advised, come back a little later.
