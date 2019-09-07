NEEDLES — Employees of the federal Social Security Administration field office in Needles participated in “Feds Feed Families 2019” this year, which was created to help food banks and pantries stay stocked during summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in need.
The program partners with national networks of food banks and food pantries such as Feeding America; and for gardeners, Ample Harvest, one of the Feeding America food banks. Through the generosity of federal employees, the annual food drive has collected over 80 million pounds of food since the campaign began in 2009.
All federal agencies, including field components, were asked to participate in the campaign. The field agencies shared their collections with local food banks, ensuring that the Feds Feed Families campaign stretched across America and was visible and active in every state.
“We donated our food collection to Needles’ St. Vincent de Paul, because they have a great and generous food network that covers Needles and the Tri-State area,” said Coral Hanson, local supervisor.
The administration’s facility serving the lower Colorado River basin is located at 1502 Bailey Ave. in Needles. Call 800-772-1213 to reach Social Security; TTY 800-325-0778.
Visit the thrift store and food bank of Needles’ chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at 839 Front St. Call 760-326-4420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.