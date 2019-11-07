NEEDLES — Fender’s River Road Resort raised $500 for the Needles Animal Shelter in a Halloween fundraiser held in the clubhouse of their newly-acquired North Shore property next door.
The costumes-optional-but-popular event provided an opportunity to introduce the expansion to the public.
On the west bank of the Colorado River along North Needles Highway, an original alignment of Route 66, Fender’s has long been popular with weekenders and winter visitors alike. Featuring a small motel, several RV spots shaded by mature trees, docks and river access the park has now grown to 142 full-hookup, 50-amp service RV spots; with “a lot of river front sites,” said Rosie Ramos, manager of the facility.
There’s a lengthy list of amenities, including two launch ramps on the river, a doggie beach, two other beaches, fixed and floating docks, free wifi, two laundry rooms and two shower houses.
Popular activities including canoeing, kayaking, boating and fishing; shuffleboard, cornhole, bingo and more.
“We’re having more docks and slips put in,” said Ramos; “we’ll have slips for jet skies by spring.”
The clubhouse at Northshore is to become Rosie’s Cantina: “a little bar, nothing fancy,” Ramos explained. “We’ll do tacos, margaritas, breakfast burritos and stuff. We have a separate building that we’re going to turn into Digby’s Deli and General Store. We’re concentrating on menu items that will travel well in a boat or RV.”
The facility focuses on services as well; like calling in to have boats brought down to the slip ready to go and a free relocation service for bringing conventional or fifth-wheel trailers from other Tri-state locations to the riverfront. Their primary focus is longer-term residents.
The resort is found at 3396 Needles Hwy.; call 760-326-3423; visit fendersresort.com; email info@fendersresort.com.
