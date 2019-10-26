NEEDLES — With Saturday, Oct. 19, dawning cool and windless, Needles residents were out and about committing random acts of cleanup and deliberate beautification all over town.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance had several hands in the work. Terry Campbell recruited volunteers from among his fellow members and several more from among the membership of Needles’ Eagles Aerie 2599 to work on one of his favorite ongoing projects: preservation of Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop. The group was picking up trash, trimming back growth, sprucing up walking paths, planting native vegetation and supplying the fire department’s burn pile. The historic park on the original alignment of Route 66 at National Old Trails Road and Needles Highway offers a welcome respite for desert travelers and local residents with shady trees, picnic tables and more.
The facility is typically the target of multiple maintenance sessions each year. This one included San Bernardino County Fire Department Station 32 burning trimmings, blowdowns and dead vegetation to lessen potential for uncontrolled fire at the site.
Perennial beautification volunteer Cathy McConnell pointed out this round of work was strenuous: three rakes were broken on the unforgiving desert ground in about the first hour. She added that volunteer Jamie Lucas has formed a cleanup group of his own that has been tackling projects around the city.
Downtown, local painter Jimi Calderon was busily repainting the Needles sign at Broadway and G Street. Historically a looked-forward-to feature for travelers along Route 66 and a magnet for tourism photos to this day, its rich red upright between the stylized sun and river was fading a bit in the desert heat. Calderon noticed and contacted NDBA President Jan Jernigan to volunteer his skills to renew the landmark. Jernigan, he reported, wangled donation of paint for the sign from Sherwin-Williams.
Contacted via email, Jernigan reported: “Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Bullhead City donated the paint. Jimi donated his time to paint. We appreciate the donations to help maintain the sign. It is a popular photo opportunity for Needles located on Route 66.”
Dedicated to the preservation and beautification of historic downtown Needles, the NDBA meets the first Thursday of most months at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway.
The public is invited. Their next meeting is to be held Nov. 7. Send e-mail to needlesdba@aol.com.
