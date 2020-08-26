Fire damages three homes

NEEDLES — The cause of the fire that started on the 1200 Block of Riverview on Aug. 18 is under investigation, confirmed San Bernardino County Fire Department Station 32 Capt. Jeremy Lindsay.
The first fire department on scene was the Mohave Valley Fire Department, arriving around at 4:05 p.m.
Lindsay stated that, unfortunately, the SBCDPH Station 32 Fire Truck was on call at an accident when the fire started. The fire started in one unit but two other homes caught on fire as well and received major damage, a total of seven units, two battalion chiefs and a total of 34 personnel were on scene.
The Golden Shores Fire Department assisted in the fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station assisted elderly people getting out of their home. The fire displaced a total of seven residents.
The firefighting teams got control of the fire at around 5:48 p.m. and the incident closed at 9:08 p.m.
Lindsay said mop-up activities were delayed for about 40 minutes because of the monsoon storm that rolled into town.
