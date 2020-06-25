LAS VEGAS – The National Weather Service Las Vegas Office has issued a fire weather watch from Sunday, June 28 at 7 a.m. through Monday, June 30 at 2 a.m.
The NWS stated that Sunday and Monday will bring another opportunity for enhanced wildfire danger for southeastern California, southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 45 mph are to be expected. Due to dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor activities including fireworks may provide added sources for ignition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.