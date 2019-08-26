BULLHEAD CITY — The inaugural Integrated Health Symposium is to be hosted by Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Open to the public, the free symposium continues from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MCC, 3400 Hwy. 95, Bldg. 600.
The event will feature vendors and a light breakfast and lunch thanks to sponsors MCC, Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions, AZ Youth Partnership, WestCare, Mohave County Department of Public Health, North Country Health Care, Terros Health and KNTR 106.3.
The goal of the free event is to understand the importance of addressing physical health, mental health, and/or substance abuse disorders.
Learn how the Tri-state community is working towards a more encompassing approach to overcome stigma and work towards a healthier community as law enforcement officials, medical providers, government officials and addiction specialists give first-hand accounts of the trauma-informed approach responders and providers are working to provide to the community.
Contact Karole Finkelstein at 928-219-2582 or via email at mapped2014@yahoo.com; or Jasmine Chang at 520-449-9677 or via email at jasminemchang@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.