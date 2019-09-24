TRI-STATE — With some parts of Mohave Valley having been hammered hard by storms Sept. 23, the National Weather Service has declared a flash flood watch during the next round of rain expected between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
The watch covers a wide swath along the Colorado River Valley and adjacent desert areas between Lake Havasu and Lake Mead.
Deep moisture working back into the area is expected to create slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing large amounts of rain; creating additional hazards with soils already wet from Monday night’s drenching.
Monitor information sources in case the watch is escalated to a warning; watch developing local conditions for heavy rains and flooding. Do not enter flooded areas: turn around, don’t drown.
