TRI-STATE — A flash flood watch has been declared for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service reported rain is expected to spread over northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday with best chances for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Areas impacted include the Colorado River basin from Lake Havasu to Lake Mead; northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. One to two inch rain totals are expected over the advisory period with any developing thunderstorms producing greater amounts.
Readers are advised to monitor local reports and be prepared to take immediate action if heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued.
