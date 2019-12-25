TRI-STATE — The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood watch between late Wednesday night, Dec. 25, and Friday morning, Dec. 27.
A storm developing near the Southern California Coast is expected to spread moderate to heavy rainfall across the lower deserts of southern San Bernardino and southern Mohave counties.
Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall primarily south of Interstate 40 may bring flooding of washes and other drainage areas in the lower Colorado River basin. Monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued.
“Turn around - don’t drown!”
