NEEDLES — Highly visible flashing stop and warning signs in the vicinity of the city’s recreational complexes along J Street near its intersection with Bailey Avenue have proved popular with the public, both pedestrian and motoring.
Now they’re being looked at for the potential to increase safety at the ‘blinking light’ intersections on Broadway at G and D streets.
City Manager Rick Daniels told the Needles City Council on Dec. 17 that the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, which operates under contract with the city as the Needles Police Department, was willing to pay for installation of the flashing stop signs at the two intersections. It’s believed the eye-level flashing light emitting diodes would be more visible to motorists than the old-fashioned blinkers which hang high above traffic in the middle of the intersections. Anecdotal evidence tends to back the claim. There are likely few Needles residents who spend much time in the vicinity of the two intersections that have not seen motorists drive through them without stopping.
Daniels said staff was getting specifications together for the installation. The flashing signs are expected to cost around $1,500 apiece.
