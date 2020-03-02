NEEDLES — Some community residents voiced concerns, and unconcerns, during a new format encouraging public participation in Needles Chamber of Commerce general membership meetings.
Most of the attention was focused on progress in the city. Rick Daniels, city of Needles city manager, reported to those present that the city’s building official retired and the city has hired a building inspector.
“So you will see someone new on any kind of building inspections,” said Daniels.
Regarding the water line that burst on Jan. 14, Daniels said they are working getting plans and are responding to a lot of questions from CalTrans on how to deal with the water break.
“We are also scheming on how to get it fixed without CalTrans at all,” said Daniels. “There are 350 feet of pipe that went across the bridge and outside the bridge deck is the portion of pipe where there was a leak. Our city engineer believes that it was caused by a steel pipe that was sitting in the dirt while the rest of the pipe going through the bridge sat in a 24-inch concrete conduit, Daniels continued. “We are trying to figure out just how to fix the damaged section and then add what’s called cathodic protection around it. We are going to do a mobile x-ray and we are working with the department of water resources at the state.”
Daniels said that the city qualifies for grants to fix these kinds of things. Fund amounts are based on U.S. Census data, which underscores why the 2020 Census is so important.
The city has been in contact with an individual who runs a veteran training program who wants to relocate to Needles. The program deals with training retired veterans in sheet metal and steelwork.
Daniels said that the city council approved about $850,000 in road improvements and the Hampton Inn groundbreaking is scheduled for March 13.
The city was set to have a marketing plan meeting with different stakeholders, which include a couple of councilors, members of the chamber, Needles Downtown Business Alliance, Colorado River Medical Center and others this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.